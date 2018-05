May 14 (Reuters) - Rio2 Ltd:

* RIO2 LIMITED ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* RIO2 LTD - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CLARUS SECURITIES INC. AND RAYMOND JAMES LTD.

* RIO2 LTD - UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO BUY FOR RESALE 10 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS AT A PRICE OF $1.00 PER SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT