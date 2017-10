Oct 30 (Reuters) - Riocan-HBC JV:

* Riocan-HBC joint venture to explore possible sale of vancouver property

* Says has engaged CBRE and Brookfield Financial Real Estate Group to explore a possible sale of its Vancouver property

Says expects to close on $200 million mortgage on Vancouver property, proceeds of loan to be distributed on a pro-rata basis to JV partners