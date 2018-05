BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Q1 FFO Per Share C$0.46

May 9 (Reuters) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust :

* ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH 6.1% GROWTH IN FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT AND 2.6% SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE C$0.46

* QTRLY IN-PLACE OCCUPANCY INCREASED BY 10 BASIS POINTS TO 95.7% WHEN COMPARED TO DEC 31, 2017

* QTRLY COMMITTED OCCUPANCY FOR RETAIL INCREASED BY 10 BASIS POINTS FROM THE PREVIOUS QUARTER TO 96.7%

* ALL FIGURES ARE EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW C$0.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: