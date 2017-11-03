FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Q3 FFO per share C$0.46
#Market News
November 3, 2017 / 11:13 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Q3 FFO per share C$0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces financial results for the third quarter 2017 with 4.1 pct growth in operating income and 2.4 pct same property noi growth

* Q3 FFO per share C$0.46

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍same property noi grew by 2.4 pct, or $4.0 million in Q3 as compared to same quarter in 2016​

* RioCan real estate investment trust- ‍revenue increased 1.6 pct for Q3 to $287 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
