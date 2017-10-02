BRIEF-RioCan REIT plans to sell about 100 properties located primarily across Canada over next two to three years

Oct 2 (Reuters) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

* RioCan REIT - plans to sell approximately 100 properties located primarily in secondary markets across Canada over next two to three years

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - sale expected to generate total net proceeds of approximately $1.5 billion

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust says suspends distribution reinvestment plan effective November 1, 2017

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - proceeds of sale to be used to repurchase units under normal course issuer bid and fund its development program​