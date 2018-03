BRIEF-Riot Blockchain Appoints Rob Chang As CFO

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Riot Blockchain Inc:

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN APPOINTS ROB CHANG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC - ‍ CHANG COMES TO RIOT FROM CANTOR FITZGERALD, WHERE HE SERVED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF METALS & MINING​

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN - ‍ CHANG‘S APPOINTMENT COINCIDES WITH PREVIOUSLY PLANNED DEPARTURE OF JEFFREY MCGONEGAL, WHO HAS SERVED AS CFO

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC - UNIT ENTERED INTO A LEASE WITH A FACILITY IN U.S. THAT WILL POTENTIALLY ALLOW FOR POWER CAPACITY OF UP TO 12 MEGAWATTS​

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC - ‍ MCGONEGAL SHALL SERVE SOLELY AS CO'S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER THROUGH APRIL 30, 2018​