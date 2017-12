Dec 29 (Reuters) - Riot Blockchain Inc:

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN CEO JOHN O‘ROURKE REPORTS SALE OF 19,583 SHARES AT PRICE OF $28.45/SHARE - SEC FILING

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN CEO JOHN O'ROURKE ALSO REPORTS SALE OF 10,800 SHARES AT PRICE OF $28.90/SHARE - SEC FILING