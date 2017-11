Nov 2 (Reuters) - Riot Blockchain Inc

* Riot Blockchain enters agreement for acquisition of 1,200 bitcoin mining machines manufactured by bitmain

* Riot Blockchain - ‍entered into a definitive agreement to acquire cryptocurrency mining equipment consisting of 700 antminer S9S and 500 antminer L3S​

* Riot Blockchain Inc - ‍transaction is anticipated to close on or before November 15, 2017​