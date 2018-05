BRIEF-Riot Blockchain Produced About 100 Bitcoins And 61 Bcash For April

May 4 (Reuters) - Riot Blockchain Inc:

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC - PRODUCED APPROXIMATELY 100 BITCOINS (BTC) AND 61 BCASH (BCH) FOR APRIL 2018

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC - UTILIZED A DAILY AVERAGE OF APPROXIMATELY 4,065 CRYPTOCURRENCY ASIC MINERS DURING APRIL

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC - ENDED APRIL WITH APPROXIMATELY 4,225 CRYPTOCURRENCY ASIC MINERS DEPLOYED

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC - REMAINS ON TRACK TO HAVE APPROXIMATELY 8,000 CRYPTOCURRENCY ASIC MINERS DEPLOYED BY END OF MAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: