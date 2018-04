April 17 (Reuters) - Riot Blockchain Inc:

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN RELEASES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN - RIOT’S MINING EXPANSION PLANS REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE APPROXIMATELY 8,000 BITMAIN S9 MINERS DEPLOYED BY END OF MAY 2018

* RIOT IS ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING POTENTIAL LAUNCH OF A CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE IN SELECT STATES IN U.S.