Feb 16 (Reuters) - Riot Blockchain Inc:

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN- CONSIDERATION FOR BITCOIN MINING MACHINES FOR DEAL WITH FROM KAIROS GLOBAL, PRIVE TECHNOLOGIES OF $11 MILLION & 1 MILLION OF CO‘S SHARES

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN SAYS CONSIDERATION FOR SOME BITCOIN MINING MACHINES OF BLOCKCHAIN MINING SUPPLY & SERVICES CONSISTED OF $8.5 MILLION - SEC FILING