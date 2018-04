April 18 (Reuters) - Riot Blockchain Inc:

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN SAYS ON APRIL 9, GOT SUBPOENA FROM SEC REQUESTING CERTAIN INFORMATION

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN - BELIEVE MANY COS ENGAGED IN BLOCKCHAIN & CRYPTOCURRENCY BUSINESS HAVE GOTTEN SUBPOENAS FROM SEC WHICH PRESENTS ADDTIONAL INDUSTRY RISK Source text: (bit.ly/2qF5eW6) Further company coverage: