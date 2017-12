BRIEF-Riot Blockchain's Tesspay Signs Letter Of Intent For Merger With Cresval Capital Corp

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Cresval Capital Corp:

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN‘S TESSPAY SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT FOR MERGER WITH PUBLICALLY TRADED CRESVAL CAPITAL CORP

* TESSPAY TO BE ISSUED 80 MILLION CRESVAL SHARES; PRESENT CRESVAL SHAREHOLDERS WILL RETAIN 8.4 MILLION SHARES OF COMBINED CO TESSPAY POST-MERGER

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN SAYS WILL RECEIVE 41.6 MILLION SHARES RESULTING FROM ITS 52 PCT OWNERSHIP OF TESSPAY

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN SAYS ITS MAJORITY OWNED TESSPAY WILL MERGE WITH CRESVAL CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: