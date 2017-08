June 12 (Reuters) - RISANAMENTO SPA:

* ITS SUBSIDIARY MILANO SANTA GIULIA S.P.A. AND LENDLEASE ITALY S.R.L. HAVE SIGNED JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF CD SOUTH LOTS REAL ESTATE PROJECT

* REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED THROUGH COMPANY OWNED BY CD LOTS SOUTH, WHOSE SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE HELD 50% BY LENDLEASE AND 50% BY MSG

* PROVIDES TOTAL INVESTMENT OF EUR 115 MILLION

* TRANSACTION PROVIDES AT LENDLEASE OPTION RIGHT TO PURCHASE SKY COMPLEX