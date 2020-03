BRIEF-Rise Education Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

March 12 (Reuters) - Rise Education Cayman Ltd:

* RISE EDUCATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE RMB 95 MILLION TO RMB 100 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RISE PER ADS WAS RMB0.90(US$0.13)

* QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RISE PER ADS WAS RMB1.16(US$0.17)

* RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN - DUE TO COVID-19, LEARNING CENTERS WERE TEMPORARILY CLOSED IN MAJORITY OF Q1, WHICH WILL ADVERSELY IMPACT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* EXPECTS REVENUE GENERATED FROM ONLINE SMALL GROUP CLASSES WILL BE IMMATERIAL DURING Q1 OF 2020