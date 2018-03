March 15 (Reuters) - Rise Education Cayman Ltd:

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE RMB 1.28

* RISE EDUCATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 40.8 PERCENT TO RMB 272.2 MILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 0.26

* FOR Q1, EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUES TO BE IN RANGE BETWEEN RMB 255 MILLION AND RMB 265 MILLION