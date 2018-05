May 10 (Reuters) - Rise Education Cayman Ltd:

* RISE EDUCATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 30 PERCENT

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE RMB 292.5 MILLION TO RMB 297.1 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RISE PER ADS WAS RMB 0.64 (US$0.10)

* QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RISE PER ADS WAS RMB 0.67 ($0.11)

* QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RISE PER ADS WAS RMB 0.62 ($0.10)