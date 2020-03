March 30 (Reuters) - Risecomm Group Holdings Ltd:

* RISECOMM GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - FY REVENUE ABOUT RMB218.6 MILLION, DOWN 54.1%

* RISECOMM GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 236.8 MILLION VERSUS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB4.2 MILLION

* RISECOMM GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - AS AT MARCH 30, GROUP RESUMED FULL OPERATION AND PRODUCTION, EXCEPT FOR UNITS AND BRANCHES OF GROUP IN BEIJING