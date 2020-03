BRIEF-Risecomm Group Holdings Updates On Profit Warning

March 19 (Reuters) - Risecomm Group Holdings Ltd:

* POTENTIAL NET LOSS FOR FY TO BE FURTHER INCREASED DUE TO A POSSIBLE RECOGNITION OF IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON GOODWILL

* MAY RECOGNIZE IMPAIRMENT OF GOODWILL ARISING FROM ACQUISITIONS OF NM TECHNOLOGY, GREEN HARMONY OF UPTO ABOUT RMB216 MILLION FOR YEAR

* NOT RESUMED FULL OPERATION & PRODUCTION DUE TO CERTAIN TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS STILL IN FORCE IN PARTS OF PRC

* FORESEEABLE THAT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP WILL BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY EPIDEMIC IN NEAR FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: