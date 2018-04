April 9 (Reuters) - Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd :

* SAYS MARCH CONTRACT SALES UP 8.77 PERCENT Y/Y AT 6.13 BILLION YUAN ($971.55 million)

* SAYS Q1 CONTRACT SALES UP 30.14 PERCENT Y/Y AT 14.65 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS ITS TOURISM INVESTMENT UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION MOU WITH AUSTRIA'S KYATT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qiPAiQ; bit.ly/2EvtZIz Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)