BRIEF-Risk Intelligence Increases Q1 2020 Revenue By 16% Y/Y

April 6 (Reuters) - Risk Intelligence A/S:

* RISK INTELLIGENCE A/S INCREASES ITS REVENUE BY 16% IN Q1 2020

* SALES HAVE BEEN DERIVED FROM BOTH EXISTING AS WELL AS NEW COMMERCIAL AND GOVERNMENTAL CLIENTS

* HAS INCREASED REVENUE BY 16% IN Q1 2020 COMPARED TO Q1 2019

* INCREASED ITS REVENUES BY 16% IN Q1 2020 (DKK 3,708,158) COMPARED TO Q1 2019 (3,199,850 DKK)

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON RISK INTELLIGENCE’S OWN OPERATIONS IS INSIGNIFICANT

* WITH A MORE BALANCED REVENUE TO COST AND INVESTMENT RATIO DURING 2020 FEWER CAPITAL RESERVES ARE NEEDED IN 2020 THAN IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)