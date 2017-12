Dec 28 (Reuters) - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc:

* RITCHIE BROS. OFFICIALLY AWARDED U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE NON-ROLLING STOCK CONTRACTS

* RITCHIE BROS. OFFICIALLY AWARDED U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE NON-ROLLING STOCK CONTRACTS

* RITCHIE BROS. - CONTRACT HAS A BASE TERM OF TWO YEARS WITH FOUR ONE-YEAR RENEWAL OPTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: