April 19 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID COMMENCES OFFER TO PURCHASE CERTAIN OF ITS OUTSTANDING SERIES OF NOTES

* RITE AID CORP - COMMENCED OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $700 MILLION OF CERTAIN OF ITS OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS

* RITE AID CORP - OFFER CONSISTS OF 6.75 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 AND 6.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* RITE AID CORP - ASSET SALE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., EASTERN TIME, ON MAY 21, 2018