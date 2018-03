March 28 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID COMPLETES TRANSFER OF STORES TO WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE AND TERMINATES TAX BENEFITS PRESERVATION PLAN

* RITE AID CORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS TERMINATED TAX BENEFITS PRESERVATION PLAN THAT IT ADOPTED ON JANUARY 3

* RITE AID CORP - AS A RESULT OF THE TAX BENEFITS PRESERVATION PLAN, CO PROTECTED ABOUT $2.2 BILLION OF CO’S NET OPERATING LOSSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: