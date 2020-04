April 28 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID COVID-19 TESTING CRITERIA EXPANDED

* ADULTS EXHIBITING SYMPTOMS ELIGIBLE FOR DIAGNOSTIC SCREENING AT NO COST

* EXPANDED COVID-19 TESTING CRITERIA TO INCLUDE ALL INDIVIDUALS 18 & OLDER EXHIBITING ANY SYMPTOMS INCLUDING FEVER, COUGH, SHORTNESS OF BREATH