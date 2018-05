BRIEF-Rite Aid Entered Second Amended & Restated Debt Commitment Letter

May 9 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID - ON MAY 8 ENTERED SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER TO GIVE CO $4.67 BILLION OF COMMITMENTS TO $5 BILLION BEST EFFORTS ABL FACILITY

* RITE AID - COMMITMENT LETTER TO PROVIDE CO INCREMENTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CO’S ABL FACILITY OF $1,000 MILLION

* RITE AID - COMMITMENT LETTER TO PROVIDE CO NEW ASSET-BASED TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1,500 MILLION

* RITE AID CORP - COMMITMENT LETTER TO PROVIDE CO NEW SECURED BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500 MILLION