BRIEF-Rite Aid Expands Services In Response To Covid-19

March 18 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID EXPANDS SERVICES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* RITE AID CORP - CURRENT SUPPLY OF GENERIC MEDICATIONS IS PRESENTLY SUFFICIENT

* RITE AID - OFFERS DRIVE-THROUGHS FOR PICK-UP OF PRESCRIPTIONS AND OVER—COUNTER PRODUCTS AT MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF ITS OVER 2,400 RETAIL LOCATIONS

* RITE AID - HOME-DELIVERY SERVICE FROM RITE AID WILL BE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST AND CO WILL WAIVE DELIVERY-SERVICE FEES FOR ELIGIBLE PRESCRIPTIONS

* RITE AID- SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED STAFFING LEVELS TO FULFILL ONLINE ORDERS FASTER, & ESTABLISHED IN-STORE AND ONLINE PURCHASE LIMITS ON CERTAIN ITEMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: