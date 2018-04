BRIEF-Rite Aid Q4 Loss Per Share $0.46 From Continuing Operations

April 12 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2019 SALES $21.7 BILLION TO $22.1 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $5.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.57 BILLION

* Q4 NET LOSS INCLUDES $325 MILLION OF INCOME TAX EXPENSE RELATING TO REVALUATION OF COMPANY’S DEFERRED TAX ASSETS

* Q4 NET LOSS INCLUDES GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $191 MILLION, NET OF TAX

* SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02 TO $0.06

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.03, REVENUE VIEW $21.73 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAME STORE SALES FROM RETAIL PHARMACY CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER DECREASED 1.7 PERCENT

* IN FISCAL 2019, SAME STORE SALES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM INCREASE OF 0.0 PERCENT TO INCREASE OF 1.0 PERCENT

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MILLION IN 2019

* DEAL WITH ALBERTSONS EXPECTED TO CLOSE EARLY IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

* OUTLOOK PROVIDED FOR FISCAL 2019 DOES NOT REFLECT IMPACT OF PENDING DEAL WITH ALBERTSONS

* AS OF MARCH 27, 2018, RITE AID HAS COMPLETED SALE OF ALL 1,932 STORES AND RELATED ASSETS TO WBA

* DURING Q4, COMPANY SOLD 1,554 STORES TO WBA AND CLOSED 19 STORES, RESULTING IN A TOTAL STORE COUNT OF 2,831 AT END OF Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: