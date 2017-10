BRIEF-Rite Aid reports fiscal 2018 Q2 results

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* Rite Aid reports fiscal 2018 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.84 billion

* Q2 same store sales fell 3.4 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rite Aid Corp - ‍improvement in qtrly operating results was due primarily to receipt of $325.0 million merger termination fee from Walgreens Boots Alliance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: