BRIEF-Rite Aid Reports Q4 Adj Loss Per Share Of $0.37 From Continuing Ops

April 16 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID CORPORATION REPORTS FISCAL 2020 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.37 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $6.43 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $5.73 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $5.59 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.15 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FISCAL 2021 OUTLOOK AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 16, 2020 UNCHANGED - ULTIMATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FISCAL 2021 OUTLOOK UNCERTAIN

* RETAIL PHARMACY SEGMENT SAME STORE SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR Q4 INCREASED 1.6% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* 2021 OUTLOOK ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 16, 2020, ASSUMES DECLINE IN REIMBURSEMENT RATES CONSISTENT WITH DECLINE EXPERIENCED IN FISCAL 2020

* QTRLY FRONT-END SAME STORE SALES, EXCLUDING CIGARETTES AND TOBACCO PRODUCTS, INCREASED 1.5%

* RITE AID - DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ABLE TO AS EFFECTIVELY OFFSET DECLINE IN REIMBURSEMENT RATES WITH GENERIC DRUG PURCHASING SAVINGS AS IN PRIOR YEAR

* 2021 OUTLOOK ALSO ASSUMES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $60.0 MILLION, WHICH WILL NOT BE INCLUDED IN ADJUSTED EBITDA

* AT THIS TIME, IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FISCAL 2021 ADJUSTED EBITDA HAS NOT BEEN MATERIAL

* RITE AID- EXPECTS INITIAL FAVORABLE RESULTS TO BE TEMPERED BY DECLINE IN FRONT-END SALES DURING REMAINDER OF Q1 2021 DUE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES

* RITE AID - INCREASED SALES VOLUMES IN MARCH EXPECTED TO BE OFFSET BY DECLINES IN SALES DURING REMAINDER OF Q1 OF FISCAL 2021 AND COST INVESTMENTS

* FY2021 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30, REVENUE VIEW $22.26 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA