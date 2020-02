Feb 21 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID - ON FEB 19, ENVISION INSURANCE CO, UNIT OF CO ENTERED RECEIVABLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PART D RECEIVABLE TRUST 2020-1 (SERIES A)

* RITE AID - UNDER TERMS, PART D RECEIVABLE TRUST BOUGHT FROM UNIT ALL RIGHT,TITLE,INTEREST IN 2019 MEDICARE PART D FINAL PAYMENT FOR $501.4 MILLION Source: (bit.ly/39V6M2i) Further company coverage: