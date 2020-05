BRIEF-Rite Aid Significantly Expands Covid-19 Testing

May 7 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDS COVID-19 TESTING

* RITE AID CORP - TESTING SITES WILL NEARLY TRIPLE WITH ADDITION OF 46 SITES ON MAY 11

* RITE AID CORP - EXPANDED TESTING CRITERIA INCLUDES ASYMPTOMATIC ADULTS

* RITE AID - PARTNERED WITH VERILY AND WILL USE BASELINE COVID-19 PROGRAM TO PROVIDE SCREENING, SCHEDULING AND RETURN OF RESULTS

* RITE AID CORP - WILL NOW OPERATE 71 TESTING SITES ACROSS TWELVE STATES THROUGH ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH HHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: