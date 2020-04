April 14 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID TO OPEN ADDITIONAL COVID-19 ON-SITE TESTING LOCATIONS IN COMING WEEKS

* RITE AID - EXPECTS TO HAVE DRIVE-UP COVID-19 TESTING LOCATIONS OPEN SOON IN PENNSYLVANIA, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, OHIO, MICHIGAN, CONNECTICUT, VIRGINIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: