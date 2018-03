March 22 (Reuters) - Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RITTER PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES 1-FOR-10 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

* RITTER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ANNOUNCED A 1-FOR-10 REVERSE SPLIT OF ITS COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.001 PER SHARE EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, 2018​