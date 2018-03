March 12 (Reuters) - Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RITTER PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS MICROBIOME DATA FROM PHASE 2B STUDY OF RP-G28 PROMOTES BENEFICIAL ADAPTATION OF THE GUT MICROBIOME

* RITTER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍DURING PHASE 2A STUDY, OBSERVED AN INCREASE IN BIFIDOBACTERIA, WHICH WERE CONFIRMED IN LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY​

* RITTER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF RP-G28 FOR TREATMENT OF LACTOSE INTOLERANCE IN Q2 2018​