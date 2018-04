April 23 (Reuters) - River and Mercantile Group PLC:

* SAYS THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH FEE EARNING AUM/NUM INCREASED BY 1% TO £33.0 BILLION

* SAYS SALES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH WERE £2.0 BILLION

* SAYS REDEMPTIONS IN QUARTER WERE £1.2 BILLION