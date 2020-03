March 18 (Reuters) - Rivera Holdings Ltd:

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$111.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$177.1 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$1.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$38.1 MILLION

* RESULTS OF SHANGHAI ZHANGJIANG MICRO-ELECTRONICS PORT FOR 2020 MAY BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS