May 11 (Reuters) - Riverstone Holdings Ltd:

* Q1 NET PROFIT TO EQUITY HOLDERS 46.6 MILLION RGT VERSUS 30.2 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY REVENUE 279.4 MILLION RGT VERSUS 240.5 MILLION RGT

* GROUP’S EXPANSION PLANS ON TRACK TO LIFT CAPACITY BY UP TO 1.4 BILLION TO 10.4 BILLION PIECES OF GLOVES PER ANNUM BY Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: