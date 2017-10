Aug 8 (Reuters) - Riverstone Holdings Ltd

* Unit had awarded to a company incorporated in malaysia for construction of a new glove factory building under phase 5 at land

* Total contract sums for transaction is rm14.7 million

* Construction of new glove factory building is expected to be completed by may 2018

* Aforementioned transactions not expected to have any material impact on eps of co for current fy