May 7 (Reuters) - Riverview Bancorp Inc:

* RIVERVIEW BANCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 RESULTS; HIGHLIGHTED BY STRONG LOAN AND DEPOSIT GROWTH

* Q4 REVENUE $13.9 MILLION VERSUS $14.5 MILLION

* NET INTEREST INCOME FOR QUARTER WAS $11.1 MILLION COMPARED TO $11.9 MILLION IN FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER A YEAR AGO

* AS OF MAY 5, CO HAD OBTAINED APPROVAL FOR 751 LOANS TOTALING ABOUT $115.1 MILLION WITH AVERAGE LOAN SIZE OF $153,000 OF 751 APPROVED LOANS