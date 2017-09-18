FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rizap Group says to enhance global production system regarding global SPA model
September 18, 2017 / 4:20 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Rizap Group says to enhance global production system regarding global SPA model

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Rizap Group Inc

* Says co has acquired 90 percent stake in Tokyo-based printing firm SYS Inc and acquired 100 percent stake in Saitama-based electrical components processing firm GORIN Packing, which fully holds two firms PHILIPPINE ADVANCED PROCESSING TECHNOLOGY,INC and GORIN TECHNICAL INDUSTRY (MALAYSIA) SDN.BHDSays co will to enhance global production system regarding global SPA model through China-based firm of unit Marushohotta Co.,Ltd, PHILIPPINEADVANCED PROCESSING TECHNOLOGY,INC and GORIN TECHNICAL INDUSTRY (MALAYSIA) SDN.BHD of unit GORIN Packing and Malaysia base of unit SYS Inc

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZdA7w3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

