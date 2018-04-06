FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 3:35 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Rizap Group to set up Tokyo-based JV with Sanei Architecture Planning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6(Reuters) - Rizap Group Inc

* Says it will set up a Tokyo-based JV, which will me mainly engaged in show business of sporting event and operation of sports team, with Sanei Architecture Planning Co Ltd, on April 9

* Says the company and Sanei Architecture Planning will hold a 49.95 percent and 50.05 percent stake in the JV respectively

* Says the JV will acquire 6,787 shares of Shonan Bellmare, for 111 million yen in total, on April 24, and will increase voting power in Shonan Bellmare to 50 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/BTQ8ih

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

