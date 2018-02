Feb 27 (Reuters) - Red Lion Hotels Corp:

* RLH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SALE OF TWO HOTELS FOR $17.35 MILLION

* RED LION HOTELS - TOTAL GAIN ON HOTEL SALES EXPECTED TO BE OVER $6.0 MILLION AND $15.3 MILLION OF PROCEEDS OF SALES WERE USED FOR DEBT REPAYMENT AT CLOSING