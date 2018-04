April 4 (Reuters) - Red Lion Hotels Corp :

* RLH CORPORATION ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP

* DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE PRICE OF $27 MILLION CASH

* DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW​

* ‍ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, LLC SUBSIDIARY OF WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE​