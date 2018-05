May 22 (Reuters) - Red Lion Hotels Corp:

* RLH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LONG TERM CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH KEY EXECUTIVES

* RED LION HOTELS CORP - ENTERED INTO CONSULTING AGREEMENTS WITH ROGER BLOSS, BERNARD (BERNIE) MOYLE WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2020

* RED LION HOTELS CORP - BLOSS & MOYLE AGREED TO END THEIR EMPLOYMENT WITH CO EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018, AND START THEIR CONSULTING WORK ON JUNE 1, 2018