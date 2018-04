April 17 (Reuters) - Riordan, Lewis & Haden | Equity Partners:

* RLH EQUITY PARTNERS PORTFOLIO COMPANY, TOTAL WOMAN, ACQUIRED BY TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL

* RIORDAN, LEWIS & HADEN | EQUITY PARTNERS SAYS BUSINESS & OPERATIONS OF TW HOLDINGS INC HAVE BEEN ACQUIRED BY AFFILIATES OF TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: