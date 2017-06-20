FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RLJ Entertainment broadens strategic partnership with AMC Networks
June 20, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-RLJ Entertainment broadens strategic partnership with AMC Networks

June 20 (Reuters) - RLJ Entertainment Inc-

* RLJ Entertainment says broadened its strategic partnership with amc networks to accelerate its content investments and other strategic initiatives for acorn tv

* Says AMC Networks tranche a term loan was expanded to $23 million from $13 million

* RLJ Entertainment - AMC also extended maturity on base amount by one year to 2020 with additional amount due in 2021

* RLJ Entertainment says its chairman robert johnson converts 100% of preferred stock into common stock

* RLJ Entertainment - AMC Networks exercised $5 million of its tranche a warrants into rlje common stock at $3 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

