April 6 (Reuters) - RLJ Entertainment Inc:

* RLJ ENTERTAINMENT SAYS RECEIVED WRITTEN NOTICE OF NAZIR ROSTOM’S RESIGNATION AS CFO - SEC FILING

* EFFECTIVE MAY 11, 2018, MARK NUNIS WILL ACT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING OFFICER OF COMPANY