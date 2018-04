April 10 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust:

* ANNOUNCES CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO BECOME PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE

* WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM