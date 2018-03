March 28 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust:

* RLJ LODGING TRUST ANNOUNCES SALE OF SHERATON PHILADELPHIA SOCIETY HILL FOR $95.5 MILLION

* RLJ LODGING TRUST - COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* RLJ LODGING TRUST - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $262,000 PER KEY